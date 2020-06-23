North Macedonia to accede to European Convention on Cinematographic Co-Production

Skopje, 23 June 2020 (MIA) — North Macedonia is acceding to the Council of Europe’s revised European Convention on Cinematographic Co-Production, which promotes multilateral co-production of films and their creation, freedom of expression, and cultural diversity in Europe.

“The purpose of the revised Convention,” according to the Film Agency, “is to provide a legal and financial framework for the co-production of feature-length films involving production companies established in three or more states parties.”

In the case of North Macedonia participating in multilateral co-production, the minimum contribution of the country may be no less than five percent (instead of the previous ten percent) of the total production cost of the cinematographic work. For bilateral film co-production, the minimum contribution is now ten percent (instead of the previous 20 percent) of the film’s total production expenses, the Agency explains.

“I’m delighted our country is getting a better chance to participate in big European films in the role of a co-producer,” Film Agency director Gorjan Tozija is quoted in the official press release.

“This reduction by half of the contributions into films, which to us are sometimes very expensive, is an offered hand to European cinematography for us.”

The European Support Fund for the Co-Production and Distribution of Creative Cinematographic and Audiovisual Works “Eurimages” is supervising these projects, while also ensuring best practices are shared to facilitate this kind of collaborations.

In respect to North Macedonia’s accession to the Convention, it officially enters into force on Oct. 1, 2020. mr/