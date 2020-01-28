0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

North Macedonia should remain committed to reforms, says Žbogar

Future immediate relations between the EU and North Macedonia rest on three pillars of the Union and three priorities for the country to deliver, urged EU Ambassador Samuel Žbogar on Tuesday.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 28 January 2020 19:05
Back to top button
Close
Close