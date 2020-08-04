North Macedonia’s Parliament sworn in

Skopje, 4 August 2020 (MIA) – Parliament at Tuesday’s constitutive session, upon a proposal of the Verification Committee, verified the mandates of 120 MPs of the tenth parliamentary structure, elected in the July 15 early parliamentary elections.

Jagoda Shahpaska, chairwoman of the Verification Committee elected by Parliament at the first session, said the Commission found no grounds on which the election of all 120 MPs could be disputed.

Before submitting a proposal on verification of the MP terms, the Verification Committee also reviewed the report of the State Election Commission on the July 15 snap polls.

The constitutive session of the new Parliament took place in the Big Dome hall in line with health protocols for protection against the spread of COVID-19.

Of 120 MPs, only three did not attend today’s session.

“The posts of the head of the government and members of the government whose MP mandates were verified, end today in accordance with the Electoral Code. Ensuring continuity of the work of the government, in line with the Constitution, the government remains in office until new government ministers are elected,” said the president of the former Parliament, Talat Xhaferi, who presided over the session.

Today’s agenda also includes election of chairperson, deputy chairperson and members of the Committee on Election and Appointment Issues, and election of Parliament Speaker.

These items of the agenda will be discussed when appropriate conditions will be in place, according to Xhaferi.

Coming Parliament sessions will be chaired by Xhaferi until a new speaker is elected. MPs Goran Misovski and Florijan Besimi will replace him if he is absent.

The office of Parliament Speaker belongs to the parties that will secure majority to form a government. The process officially starts today, which is why it is uncertain that he will be re-elected.

Under the Constitution, the President has ten days after the constitution of a new Parliament to hand over the mandate for government formation to a candidate of the party, i.e. the parties that have a majority in Parliament.

The PM-designate within 20 days after being handed over the mandate submits a program and propose new government ministers and officials. The new government is elected in Parliament by a majority of votes out of the total number of MPs.

President Stevo Pendarovski has stated he will hold consultations with the political parties after Parliament is constituted.

In the July 15 early parliamentary elections, SDSM won 46 MP seats, VMRO-DPMNE-44, DUI-15, Alliance for Albanians/Alternativa-12, Levica-2 and DPA-1. The final official results were announced on July 25, when the State Election Commission handed over the certificates to the elected lawmakers.