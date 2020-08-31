North Macedonia’s parliament elects new government

Skopje, 30 August 2020 (MIA) – North Macedonia’s lawmakers elected late Sunday the new government led by Prime Minister Zoran Zaev with 62 votes in favour and 51 against.

Addressing the parliament before the vote, Zaev said that the county which is now NATO member and received a decision to open EU accession negotiations, with commitment and joint efforts will have institutions that everyone will be proud of. He vowed for full commitment to the economy, improving economic standard, prospects for young people in the private sector, attracting as many foreign investments as possible.

“A stable political period is ahead of us, decisive and uncompromising fight against the grey economy, crime and corruption, an efficient, transparent and accountable legal system,” Zaev said, urging the opposition to cooperate.

During the two-day debate, the opposition lawmakers criticized the old and new ruling SDSM-DUI coalition for poor results in the past three years in the fight against corruption, the rule of law, preventing emigration, the economy, and tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that the new government will not last long assessing its program as unrealistic.

The government MPs emphasized that in the past period they made difficult, major and national decisions, in the interest of both the citizens and the state, removed the last obstacle on the path to the European integration, whereat the country joined NATO and opened EU accession negotiations.

Zaev’s second cabinet consists of 19 ministers, seven fewer than the previous government.

The government will include four Deputy PMs namely Ljupcho Nikolovski as Deputy Prime Minister in charge of Fight against Corruption, Artan Grubi as First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Political System, Fatmir Bitikji as Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, and Nikola Dimitrov as Deputy Prime Minister in charge of European affairs.

The cabinet members include Oliver Spasovski – Minister of Interior, Radmila Shekerinska – Minister of Defence, Bojan Marichikj – Minister of Justice, Blagoj Bochvarski – Minister of Transport and Communications, Venko Filipche – Minister of Health, Mila Carovska – Minister of Education and Science, Jagoda Shahpaska – Minister of Labour and Social Policy and Irena Stefoska – Minister of Culture, Bujar Osmani – Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fatmir Besimi – Minister of Finance, Kreshnik Bekteshi – Minister of Economy, Naser Nuredini – Minister of Environment and Jeton Shaqiri – Minister of Information Society and Administration, Arijanit Hoxha – Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy, and Goran Milevski – Minister of Local Self-Government.

The new parliamentary majority is made up of 62 MPs – 46 from SDSM and the “We Can” coalition, 15 from DUI and one from DPA that won most parliamentary seats in the early parliamentary elections held on July 15.