North Macedonia’s investment potentials presented in Italy’s Catania

North Macedonia's Agency for Foreign Investments and Export Promotion was presented at a business forum in the Italian city of Catania.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 27 November 2019 11:12
