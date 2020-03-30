North Macedonia’s flag raised at NATO HQ in Brussels

Skopje, 30 March 2020 (MIA) – North Macedonia’s flag was raised Monday at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels, marking the country’s official membership in the Alliance.

The flag was raised as the anthem of North Macedonia was played in the background.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg addressed the ceremony, welcoming the country to the Alliance.

“This is a historic moment for North Macedonia. It comes after years of perseverance, determination, and commitment to reform. In the best spirit of the Alliance, and through political courage and vision, North Macedonia and Greece reached a historic compromise over the name issue. The Prespa agreement made NATO accession possible. It has also contributed to good neighborly relations and a brighter future for North Macedonia. Your hard work has made today possible.”

According to him, joining NATO is good for North Macedonia, good for the stability of the Western Balkans and good for international peace and security.

“At times like these, friends and Allies are more important than ever and North Macedonia now has the best friends and Allies in the world. We are all safer and stronger together than alone. So, welcome to NATO,” added Stoltenberg.

Flag raising ceremonies were also held simultaneously at Allied Command Operations (SHAPE) in Mons (Belgium) and Allied Command Transformation in Norfolk, Virginia (United States).

North Macedonia became the 30th member of the Alliance on Friday (27 March 2020), when it deposited its instrument of accession to the North Atlantic Treaty with the US State Department in Washington DC.