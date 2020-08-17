North Macedonia’s Army to mark 28th anniversary Tuesday

Skopje, 17 August 2020 (MIA) – North Macedonia is set to mark Army Day on Tuesday (August 18) with an event held at the military stadium in Skopje. Celebration will take place in line with the Infectious Diseases Commission’s protocol on state events.

The President of North Macedonia and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Stevo Pendarovski, Defence Minister Radmila Shekerinska and Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Vasko Gjurchinovski will address the event, the Army General Staff said in a press release on Monday.

President Pendarovski is set to present at the ceremony the Order of Military Merit to the Battalion for Military Medical Support, the 3rd Infantry Battalion of 1st Infantry Brigade and the U.S. Embassy’s Office of Defense Cooperation.

The event will be aired live by national broadcaster MTV and streamed via the Facebook profiles of President Pendarovski, the Ministry of Defence and the Army of the Republic of North Macedonia.