North Macedonia’s 2019 trade amounts to $16,6 billion

North Macedonia between January and December 2019 traded goods estimated at a total of 16,657,855 thousand US dollars, according to statistics.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 5 February 2020 16:49

