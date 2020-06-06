North Macedonia reports 125 new COVID-19 cases in one day

Skopje, 6 June 2020 (MIA) – 125 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry says on Saturday.

Most of them are in Skopje (46), followed by Kumanovo-19, Shtip-17, Tetovo-16, Struga-7, Gostivar-6, Veles-3, Negotino-2, and Prilep, Bitola, Kochani and Delchevo with one case each.

Two patients died in the past 24 hours, namely a 73-year-old man from Prilep at the 8 September General Hospital in Skopje, after being admitted on May 19, and a 67-year-old woman from Strumica at the Clinic of Neurosurgery where she was treated since May 18.

Four patients have recovered.

1,085 tests were made in the past 24 hours, says the Health Ministry. Of those, 113 test were made as part of the screening under way in kindergartens in Shtip and Kochani. All of these tests came back negative.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, North Macedonia has registered 2,915 cases. 1,640 people recovered and the number of active cases is 1,124.

Death toll has reached 151.