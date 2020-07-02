North Macedonia registers highest daily death toll since start of pandemic

Skopje, 2 July 2020 (MIA) – Out of 1,653 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, 173 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the country with 75 cases registered in the capital Skopje, the Health Ministry said Thursday.

Fifteen patients died – the highest single-day toll since the start of the epidemic. The patients were from Skopje (8), Tetovo (2), Struga (2), Ohrid (1) and Gostivar (2).

The Institute of Public Health registered 150 recovered patients in the past 24 hours, said the press release.

A total of 6,625 cases have been registered in North Macedonia since the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic.

2,748 people have recovered.

Death toll has climbed to 321.

The number of active cases in the country totals to 3,556. Most of the cases are registered in Skopje – 2.010.

So far, 63,383 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the country.