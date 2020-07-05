North Macedonia registers first doctor to die of coronavirus-related complications

Skopje, 5 July 2020 (MIA) – Health Minister Venko Filipche posted via Facebook on Sunday that Arifikmet Deari, a 64-year-old urologist from Tetovo, passed away at Skopje’s “8 September” hospital in Skopje from coronavirus-related complications.

“Deari is the first doctor to die of coronavirus-related complications in North Macedonia. I extend my deepest condolences to his family and call on medical workers to protect themselves, in line with protocols, both in and outside their place of work,” read Filipche’s post.

The Health Minister also called on citizens to respect measures to protect themselves, as well as health workers.