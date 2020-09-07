North Macedonia registers 92 new COVID-19 cases, 86 patients recover, 3 die

Skopje, 6 September 2020 (MIA) – Out of 997 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 92 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia, the Health Ministry said in a press release Sunday.

New cases were registered in Skopje-17, Kumanovo-6, Shtip-6, Prilep-2, Tetovo-7, Struga-3, Veles-2, Bitola-3, Ohrid-2, Kavadarci-1, Gostivar-5, Gevgelija-3, Strumica-2, Kriva Palanka-1, Kochani-3, Makedonski Brod-2, Pehchevo-3, Berovo-1, Delchevo-13, Sveti Nikole-4, Kichevo-5, Negotino-1.

The Institute of Public Health recorded 86 recovered patients from all over the country, the press release reads.

Moreover, three coronavirus patients passed away, of which one from Gostivar (aged 41), one from Debar (63) and one from Resen (35).

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, North Macedonia has registered 15,090 confirmed COVID-19 cases, while 12,235 people have recovered.

Death toll has reached 617.

At the moment, there are 2,238 active cases in the country, of which 754 in the capital Skopje.

So far, 157.519 tests have been carried out.