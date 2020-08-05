North Macedonia registers 88 new COVID-19 cases, 6 patients die, 113 recover

Skopje, 5 August 2020 (MIA) – Of 1,507 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, 88 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia.

The majority of these were reported in Skopje – 23, followed by Struga – 11, Shtip – 10, Kumanovo – 8, Ohrid – 8, Makedonski Brod – 4, Gostivar – 4, Prilep – 3, Bitola – 3, Debar – 2, Tetovo – 2, Veles – 2, Vinica – 2, Sveti Nikole – 2, Kichevo – 2, Kavadarci – 1 and Strumica – 1, the Health Ministry said in a press release on Wednesday.

The Institute of Public Health registered 113 recovered patients. Of these in Skopje – 57, Debar – 1, Shtip – 11, Prilep – 8, Tetovo – 11, Veles – 1, Gostivar – 2, Kochani – 4, Demir Hisar – 1, Sveti Nikole – 10, Kichevo – 2, Resen – 5.

Six patients passed away, two from Skopje (aged 56 and 75), one from Kumanovo (91), one from Gostivar (64), one from Tetovo (82) and one from Shtip (58), the press release read.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, North Macedonia has registered 11,289 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 7,221 people have recovered.

The death toll stands at 511.

At the moment, there are 3,557 active cases across the country, of which 1,303 in the capital Skopje.

There have been 108,384 tests performed in the country until now.