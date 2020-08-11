North Macedonia registers 141 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Skopje, 11 August 2020 (MIA) – The Health Ministry on Tuesday said that 141 new COVID-19 cases were registered after 1,885 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

One patient – a 51-year-old woman from Skopje – died and 161 patients were registered as having recovered in the same 24-hour period, it said in a press release.

In Skopje 39 new cases were registered, followed by Kumanovo (10), Shtip (23), Prilep (1), Tetovo (8), Struga (6), Bitola (3), Ohrid (2), Gostivar (13), Kriva Palanka (2), Kochani (3), Probishtip (1), Demir Hisar (3), Makedonski Brod (3), Berovo (1), Vinica (3), Kratovo (1), Sveti Nikole (1) and Kichevo (18).

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, North Macedonia has registered 12,083 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 8,248 people have recovered.

The death toll stands at 529.

At the moment, there are 3,306 active cases across the country, of which 1,157 in the capital Skopje.