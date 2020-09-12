North Macedonia registers 140 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

Skopje, 12 September 2020 (MIA) – Out of 1,507 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 140 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia, the Health Ministry said in a press release on Saturday.

Four patients from different parts of the country, aged 63, 64, 71 and 73, died in the same 24-hour period.

New cases were registered in Skopje-43, Kumanovo-10, Debar-3, Shtip-4, Prilep-9, Tetovo-12, Struga-7, Veles-2, Bitola-3, Ohrid-1, Kavadarci-3, Gostivar-9, Gevgelija-2, Strumica-11, Kriva Palanka-1, Radovish-2, Kochani-5, Makedonski Brod-1, Vinica-3, Delchevo-2, Sveti Nikole-3, Kichevo-2 and Resen-2.

The Institute of Public Health recorded 134 recovered patients from all over the country, the press release reads.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, North Macedonia has registered 15,694 confirmed COVID-19 cases, while 13,128 people have recovered.

Death toll has reached 646.

At the moment, there are 1,920 active cases in the country, of which 566 in the capital Skopje.

So far, 164,639 tests have been carried out in North Macedonia.