North Macedonia registers 139 new COVID-19 cases, 534 patients recover, 6 die

Skopje, 31 July 2020 (MIA) – Of 1,377 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, 139 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia.

A majority of those – 36 cases – were registered in Skopje, followed by Gostivar -16, Kichevo -15, Tetovo -14, Kumanovo – 11, Shtip – 11, Struga – 8, Vinica – 6, Kavadarci – 5, Veles – 4, Bitola – 2, Debar – 2, Strumica – 1, Krushevo – 1, Kochani – 1, Probishtip – 2, Prilep – 1, Makedonski Brod – 1, Sveti Nikole – 1 and Resen – 1, the Health Ministry said in a press release on Friday.

Six patients died, five of which from Skopje and one from Kochani. They were aged 34-86.

The Institute of Public Health registered 534 recovered patients, a record number in recent weeks. Of these in Skopje – 353, Kumanovo – 61, Debar – 17, Shtip – 27, Prilep – 5, Tetovo – 17, Struga – 4, Veles – 4, Ohrid – 3, Gostivar – 14, Strumica – 4, Krushevo – 1, Kochani – 2, Probishtip – 8, Sveti Nikole – 5, Kichevo – 7, Resen – 2.

Since the onset of the epidemic, North Macedonia has registered 10,754 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 6,554 people have recovered. At the moment, there are 3,714 active cases in the country.

Death toll has reached 486.

So far, a total of 102,317 tests have been conducted in the country.