North Macedonia registers 132 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

Skopje, 29 June 2020 (MIA) – Of 868 tests in the past 24 hours, 132 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia, the Health Ministry said Monday.

Most of the new cases were registered in the capital Skopje – 57.

Twelve patients died, including five from Skopje, one from Shtip, two from Tetovo, two from Struga, and from Veles and Gostivar one each.

The Institute for Public Health registered 112 patients who have recovered, said the press release.

The number of COVID-19 cases since the onset of the epidemic totals to 6,209. 2,427 patients recovered.

Death toll has reached 298.

There are 3,484 active cases across the country with majority of those being registered in Skopje – 1,986.