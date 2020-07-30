North Macedonia registers 119 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

Skopje, 30 July 2020 (MIA) – North Macedonia in the past 24 hours registered 119 new COVID-19 cases and 89 patients who have recovered. Four patients died in the same period, the Health Ministry said Thursday.

The patients, three from Skopje and one from Gostivar, were aged 65-72.

A majority of the new cases were registered in the capital Skopje, 35.

According to Health Ministry data, since the onset of the epidemic, North Macedonia has registered 10,617 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 6,020 people have recovered.

At the moment, there are 4,117 active cases in the country.

Death toll has reached 480.

So far, a total of 100,940 tests have been conducted in the country, including 1,325 tests in the past 24 hours.