North Macedonia records first COVID-19 patient to come off ventilator

Skopje, 5 May 2020 (MIA) – A 37-year-old coronavirus patient, who was admitted to the Skopje City General Hospital ‘8 September’ in critical condition three weeks ago, has been taken off ventilator on Tuesday. He is breathing on his own and is in stable condition, hospital director Hristijan Kostov told MIA.

He underlined that the patient will need time to adjust to breathing independently and if the need arises he will be put back on ventilator.

“In 24 to 48 hours we’ll know for sure whether the patient no longer requires a ventilator to breathe. This achievement is a result of the efforts of the entire hospital staff,” Kostov said.

This is the first coronavirus patient in North Macedonia to come off ventilator since the onset of the epidemic.