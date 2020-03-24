North Macedonia records decline in tuberculosis cases

Skopje, 24 March 2020 (MIA) – In 2019, 199 tuberculosis cases have been registered in North Macedonia and for the first time it is listed among the countries with low tuberculosis incidence rate, the Institute for Lung Diseases and Tuberculosis said on the World Tuberculosis (TB) Day, which is commemorated on March 24.

The TB mortality rate in North Macedonia in 2019 is 0.2/100,000 inhabitants and is at its lowest ever.

Each year, the World Tuberculosis (TB) Day is commemorated on March 24 to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social and economic consequences of TB, and to step up efforts to end the global TB epidemic. The date marks the day in 1882 when Dr Robert Koch announced that he had discovered the bacterium that causes TB, which opened the way towards diagnosing and curing this disease.

Under the theme ‘It’s time to End TB!’, the spotlight this year is on urgently accelerating the TB response to save lives and end suffering, and acknowledging the role of nurses and midwives as the play essential part in detecting people with TB and in the treatment and care of those with the disease.

“North Macedonia implements the newest standards for diagnosis, treatment and prevention of tuberculosis, which are incorporated in the National Strategy for Tuberculosis 2018-2022 based on Sustainable Development Goal 3 Target 3.3, which lists tuberculosis (TB) among diseases to be eradicated by 2030. Thanks to concerted actions and measures to control the disease in our country, the total number of new TB cases from 2002 to present date is continuously and gradually decreasing in the country,” reads the press release of the Institute for Lung Diseases and Tuberculosis.

About 65 percent of males and young people between the ages of 25-45 are still infected with tuberculosis, while from the total number of registered cases about six percent are children aged 0-14 years, the Institute said in a press release.

From 2007 to 2018, a total of seven TB patients were registered among HIV positive people, and only one TB/HIV case was registered in 2019.

The 2019 national programme to prevent and control tuberculosis in the country is funded by the Ministry of Health and it foresees implementation of a large number of activities for diagnosis, treatment and prevention of tuberculosis.