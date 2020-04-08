North Macedonia receives medical aid from Turkey

Skopje, 8 April 2020 (MIA) – A Turkish military plane carrying medical equipment to North Macedonia, to help in the fight against the coronavirus, arrived at the Skopje airport Wednesday afternoon. In line with the donation agreement between the two countries, the aid from Turkey includes 50,000 medical face masks, 1000 protective bodysuits, 1000 testing kits, and other medical equipment.

Turkish Ambassador Hasan Mehmet Sekizkok handed over the medical supplies to Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov, who thanked him for the donation.

“We’re gathered here to accept a donation from the Turkish people. Along with the 50,000 medical face masks, 1000 protective bodysuits, and 1000 COVID-19 testing kits, President Erdogan has also sent us a beautiful message, saying that there’s a lot of hope in hopelessness and a lot of light in the darkness,” Dimitrov said.

He also read at the event an except from a letter Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent President Stevo Pendarovski.

“President Erdogan extends his congratulations for our recent accomplishments, namely our accession to NATO and the start of EU negotiations, and hopes that we’ll soon be able to restore health and tranquility,” Dimitrov said.

Sekizkok underlined at the event that the coronavirus epidemic has become a global threat and that these tragic times call for international cooperation.

“At the moment, leadership and international solidarity are especially important. Thus, Turkey is sending medical aid throughout the world to curb the epidemic. Our peoples lived together for centuries in this country in the heart of the Balkans, which has remained dear to the Turkish people. We honor the sprit of friendship and brotherhood,” the Turkish ambassador said.

He pointed out that with the medical aid, President Erdogan and the Turkish people also send their love and hopes that the donation will make a difference in the fight against the coronavirus.