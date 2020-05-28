North Macedonia receives donation from Poland in support of COVID-19 fight

Skopje, 28 May 2020 (MIA) – Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani, as national coordinator for foreign assistance, received on Thursday a donation from Poland in support of North Macedonia’s fight against COVID-19, handed over by Polish Ambassador Wojciech Tyciński.

“On the government’s behalf, I’d like to thank the Ambassador for making sure we receive this aid, which consists of 100,000 face masks and 23 pallets containing thousands of liters of disinfectants. The timing of the donation, as I’ve just told the Ambassador, is perfect, as we transition from restrictive measures, into a stage when face masks and personal hygiene become the ultimate weapon against the virus,” Osmani said.

The donation, Osmani said, underlines successful bilateral cooperation. Poland has previously helped the country after the 2016 floods, while cooperation is ensured through bilateral twinning. Thus, the Deputy PM added, Poland is naturally one of the countries to aid North Macedonia in the fight against COVID-19.

Polish Ambassador Tyciński pointed out that due to the global pandemic, a lot of countries lack essential products to protect themselves and fight the virus. Solidarity between countries, he added, is vital in these difficult times, so it’s only logical that Poland wants to help its partners.

“We have a history of helping our Macedonian friends, since the catastrophic 1963 earthquake. We’re now also able to assist the country through the European Union, which has allocated additional EUR 160 million for this aim. It’s our moral obligation to show solidarity and help others in these difficult times,” Ambassador Tyciński said.

Poland, he added, continually and actively supports the European integration of Western Balkan countries, both from a political aspect and by sharing accession experiences.