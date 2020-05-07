North Macedonia prepared to start negotiations using new methodology, Spasovski tells Zagreb summit

Skopje, 6 May 2020 (MIA) – Over the past three years North Macedonia has decided to turn new pages in its history. We came out of a deep political crisis and restored democratic institutions and the rule of law. We have delivered concrete and sustainable results in implementing EU-related reforms and goodneighborly relations. We joined NATO and received a decision for the start of EU accession negotiations, said Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski in his video-conference address at the plenary session of the EU-Western Balkans Zagreb Summit 2020 on Wednesday.

PM Spasovski, Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani and Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov took part in the online meeting, hosted by the Croatian EU Presidency.

Spasovski said North Macedonia is prepared for the next steps, engaging with commitment alongside the European Commission and the Council, towards sooner scheduling of the first intergovernmental conference that marks the practical part of the negotiating process in accordance with the new methodology.

“Let me reassure you that North Macedonia will remain committed to the fundamental reforms and continue to contribute for the European security. The Prespa Agreement with Greece and the Friendship Treaty with Bulgaria are our investment in the future common European future, and it is of enormous significance to implement them through good will, on our part and on the part of the member-states concerned,” said Spasovski.

EU and Western Balkans leaders discussed cooperation in coping with the COVID-19, European perspective of Western Balkans countries, as well as their commitment to the European values and reforms, the Government said in a press release.

According to the PM, the Zagreb summit is taking place at the right time, when Europe is finally seeing a slowdown of the virus spread and relaxation of restrictive measures.

“We can take a breath and make the preliminary analyses, but also discuss future expectations and joint steps. Let me express my sincere gratitude to our Croatian friends, EU officials and leaders of member-states for the opportunity to hold this summit through a video-conference, which has become our daily reality. This Zagreb summit is symbolic because the city also hosted the first in the series of summits that opened the European perspective of regional countries exactly 20 years ago,” said PM Spasovski.

The coronavirus, he added, has caused devastation and produced many challenges, but also something positive – it has clearly demonstrated that the European continent has a common future, sharing the same administrative culture and practices, but also high degree of socio-economic inter-dependency between the EU and the Western Balkans’ economies, as well as among countries in the region.

The PM thanked the EU for the solidarity and assistance in the form of emergency support to the health sector, the financial package for management of the socio-economic effects, as well as the macro-financial assistance.

“We also highly value the unprecedented access to the other EU mechanisms and instruments, as well as the joint efforts to bring our stranded citizens back home. We are thankful for the Union’s treatment of our countries as if we were part of the Union. This gives us a feeling of safety that we will share the crisis burden. COVID-19 will continue to test our resolve and the most important thing at this time is to focus our efforts to the recovery and overcoming the deep socio-economic consequences in the countries,” added Spasovski.

Regarding the Commission’s Economic and Investment Plan for the Western Balkans, which is to be released this fall, Spasovski said it will be of huge importance in supporting the development of the private sector, transport and energy networking, digitization, green agenda and social investments in the area.

“We are prepared to brief the Commission on the ripe infrastructure projects having a regional dimension, which are part of our plans and to which realization we are committed together with you,” noted Spasovski.

He referred to the railway networking with Bulgaria and Albania, airline traffic with Kosovo, gas inter-connector with Greece, development of digital economy and green growth, and stimulation to trade and tourism in the Western Balkans.

The COVID-19 threat has led to closer cooperation among Western Balkans countries, which have established so-called “green corridors” for continual movement of primary products, followed by their enlargement and merger with European corridors.

“North Macedonia and Bulgaria are co-chairing the Berlin Process in 2020. One of our priorities is enhancement of inclusive regional economic integration and development of a joint regional market based on EU law, thus making the region a more attractive investment zone. In this regard, we are planning to present a document for further development of regional economic integration at the Sofia summit later in the year, together with the Regional Cooperation Council and the European Commission”, said Spasovski.

He also thanked the Croatian EU Presidency and member-states for opening the door to a regular political dialogue with the Western Balkans at the highest level.

“Let me conclude by voicing my conviction that we will jointly overcome this crisis and swiftly recover our economies, because despite the initial difficulties, Europe has shown its resilience at the time when mutual understanding and action was needed the most. This makes the European Union unique and special, a desired home of our citizens. As leaders of our countries and representing our citizens, we stand ready to enhance mutual cooperation in meeting the EU membership criteria, so that we can soon call ourselves ‘Europeans’ before the rest of the world,” PM Spasovski underlined in his summit address.