0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderSociety

North Macedonia prepared for early detection of coronavirus cases: WHO

North Macedonia is prepared for early detection of possible coronavirus cases and is capable of managing them. The system is ready to respond to the hospitalization challenge, said Jihane Tawilah, Head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Office in the country.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 27 February 2020 9:01

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close
Close