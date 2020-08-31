North Macedonia Parliament elects new government

Skopje, 31 August 2020 (MIA) – Parliament minutes before midnight voted 62-51 to elect the new government of the Republic of North Macedonia with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev at the helm.

Addressing Parliament after an almost two-day debate, PM Zaev vowed the country – already a NATO member and about to start negotiations to join the EU – would have institutions ‘everyone will be proud of with dedication and joint hard work.’

The government, he pledged, will be fully committed to the economy and to strengthening the economic standard, opening perspectives for young people in the private sector and attracting as many foreign investments as possible.

“A stable political period is ahead, an uncompromising and decisive fight against gray economy, crime and corruption, as well as a fight for transparent and responsible legal system,” Zaev stressed, calling on the opposition to cooperate.

Over the weekend-long debate, opposition MPs accused the SDSM-DUI ruling coalition of having produced poor results in the past three years in the fight against corruption, rule of law, of failing to prevent mass emigration and in handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also said the newly-elected government wouldn’t be able to finish its four-year term because of having a fragile majority all the while calling its program ‘unrealistic’.

Ruling MPs said they had made some hard decisions ‘in the interest of the state’ and had lifted ‘the final hurdle on the road to EU integration’, paving the way for the country to join NATO and open accession talks with the EU.

The new government of Zoran Zaev, who is kicking off his second term as PM, has 19 ministers, seven fewer compared to the now former cabinet.

The new government will have four deputy premiers, including Ljupco Nikolovski as Deputy Prime Minister in charge of Fight against Corruption, Fatmir Bitikji – Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, and Nikola Dimitrov – Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs,

Other cabinet members include Oliver Spasovski – Minister of Interior, Radmila Shekerinska – Minister of Defence, Bojan Marichikj – Minister of Justice, Blagoj Bochvarski – Minister of Transport and Communications, Venko Filipche – Minister of Health, Mila Carovska – Minister of Education and Science, Jagoda Shahpaska – Minister of Labour and Social Policy and Irena Stefoska – Minister of Culture.

Arijanit Hoxha from Besa will head up the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy, and Goran Milevski from the LDP will be Minister of Local Self-Government.

DUI’s candidates include Artan Grubi as First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Political System, Bujar Osmani – Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fatmir Besimi – Minister of Finance, Kreshnik Bekteshi – Minister of Economy, Naser Nuredini – Minister of Environment and Jeton Shaqiri – Minister of Information Society and Administration.

The ruling coalition consisting of the SDSM-led ‘We Can’ coalition, DUI and DPA has a parliamentary majority of 62 MPs, elected in the July 15 early parliamentary polls.