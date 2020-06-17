North Macedonia opens all border crossings as of Wednesday

Skopje, 17 June 2020 (MIA) – North Macedonia has opened as of Wednesday all border crossings, but measures for entry and exit of foreigners and Macedonian nationals remain in place, the Interior Ministry said in a press release Wednesday.

In line with government’s decisions and measures, Macedonian nationals are allowed to exit the country, but have to sign a statement acknowledging that due to the COVID-19 situation the country might have difficulties helping them return.

“Macedonian nationals and foreigners with regulated temporary or permanent stay in North Macedonia can enter the country with a presentation of a valid negative PCR test made in the past 72 hours upon entering the country and have to sign a statement for mandatory 14-day self-isolation. Those who will not present a valid PCR test will be sent to a 14-day state quarantine,” the press release read.

Foreign nationals, the press release added, can enter at all border crossings for the purpose of transiting the territory of North Macedonia. The transit can be realized for a maximum of 5 hours, which is confirmed by the statement that foreign nationals fill out upon entry and present upon exiting the country at another border crossing.