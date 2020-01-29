0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statement

North Macedonia makes final preparations for NATO membership

The transfer of experience and best practices for assuming obligations arising from full membership in NATO in work processes of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of North Macedonia to NATO and relevant state institutions is the goal aim of the workshop organised Wednesday by the Ministry of Defence with representatives of the UK delegation to NATO.

Photo of Silvana Kochovska Silvana Kochovska 29 January 2020 12:42
Back to top button
Close
Close