North Macedonia keeps pursuing EU agenda, say Grubi and Žbogar

Skopje, 4 September 2020 (MIA) – First Deputy PM and Minister for Political System Artan Grubi met Friday with EU Ambassador Samuel Žbogar and thanked him for his contribution to North Macedonia’s EU integration process.

They discussed reform implementation, the Ohrid Framework Agreement and uncompromising fight against corruption in the country, the Ministry for Political System and Relations between the Communities said.

The Ministry for Political System, Grubi noted, will be a modern, functional and responsible ministry creating social cohesion and equality, said the press release.

Ambassador Žbogar congratulated Grubi on his post and wished him successful fulfillment of the government agenda.

Also, First Deputy PM Grubi wished the EU Ambassador success in his further endeavours.