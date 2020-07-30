North Macedonia issues yellow weather warning, Health Ministry asks citizens to follow safety advice

Skopje, 30 July 2020 (MIA) – The Ministry of Health calls on citizens to abide in the next two days by heat wave safety measures, after yellow weather warning was issued in North Macedonia, it said in a press release Thursday.

Citizens are advised to spend as much time in air conditioned spaces and take lots of breaks in the shade if they have to spend time outside, as well as wear light clothing, sunglasses and hats to avoid direct sun exposure.

Wearing sunscreen with a high SPF, eating less and mostly fruits and vegetables, drinking water and avoiding alcoholic beverages is also recommended.

Before driving in the heat vehicles have to be aired out.

Due to the heat wave there’s also an increased risk of food poisoning. Authorities ask people to wash thoroughly fruits and vegetables before eating and cook all other foods.

“The commission in charge of supervising the effects of the heat wave is monitoring the situation and when necessary will propose measures and activities aimed at minimizing damages caused by it,” the press release read.

Health Minister Venko FIlipche also shared heat wave protective recommendations via Facebook.

Temperatures in North Macedonia are expected to reach on Thursday 40C.