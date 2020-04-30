North Macedonia implements the ideal COVID-19 response model, says Filipche

Skopje, 30 April 2020 (MIA) – Many countries around the world have been predicting that the new virus will stay and warn that we can have a surge in new cases in case measures aren’t respected allowing the risk of transmission to increase, said Venko Filipche on Thursday.

The Health Minister was asked at a news conference to comment a study from Singapore, saying COVID-19 could disappear by June 16.

Filipche said the studies are not based on comprehensive analyses, they offered projections on how the virus could behave.

“Having discussed it with experts, epidemiologists and infectiologists, it is hard to believe that the virus could disappear,” the Minister said.

Asked about Sweden’s approach to contain the coronavirus – which has been pointed out by WHO representatives as a good model – Filipche said North Macedonia has chosen the ideal model according to the capacities of the healthcare system.

“I believe that our approach to test patients showing symptoms and to isolate their contacts has produced results. Every country has implemented its authentic system, because every country has a healthcare system with its own characteristics,” he said.

According to the Health Minister, Sweden’s approach, which doesn’t involve restrictions on movements or lockdown, to allow herd immunity to be created is an extremely risky move.