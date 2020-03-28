North Macedonia hasn’t activated 5G network: ministry

Skopje, 28 March 2020 (MIA) – The Ministry of Information Society and Administration in a statement Saturday denied reports that 5G network testing has been conducted recently in North Macedonia.

“The government of the Republic of North Macedonia and the Ministry of Information Society and Administration with utmost responsibility claim that 5G network hasn’t been put into function in our country… Thus, all public concerns about the harmful effects of 5G network are baseless,” the Ministry said.

Only two testings have been conducted so far in the country, it said. “There was a testing in 2018 in limited and controlled lab conditions and another one in 2019 in a restricted area.”

“We call on all fake news sources to stop disseminating disinformation aimed at undermining the trust of the public and creating panic,” the Ministry said, noting that fake news could make irreparable damage as the country and the world were tackling the coronavirus crisis.

“It’s our responsibility to contribute to reducing risks. It can be done only if we turn to relevant sources of information,” the Ministry urged.