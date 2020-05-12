North Macedonia gets access to EU Solidarity Fun

Skopje, 12 May 2020 (MIA) – The government at a session Tuesday approved the use of EU Solidarity Fund to help the country tackle the financial consequences from COVID-19.

“As part of the initiative for coronavirus investment response, the EU in April expanded the scope of the Solidarity Fund to include financing of activities related to COVID-19 health crises and provided EUR 800 million in financial support for crisis-affected countries, which will ease the burden caused by the urgent measures,” the government said in a press release.

EU member-states and EU candidate countries have been granted access to the fund.

Also, the government said it approved the start of programming of IPA III for 2021-2027.