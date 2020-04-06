North Macedonia extends nationwide curfew

Skopje, 6 April 2020 (MIA) – Curfew as of April 8, 2020, will be extended to start from 4 pm, instead of 9 pm, to 5 am across the country. Total ban on movement nationwide will be enforced starting from 4 pm on Friday until 5 am on Monday.

Under the government’s decision reached Monday, persons over 67 years of age are allowed outside between 10 am and noon on weekdays, while those under 18 between 1 pm and 3 pm.

Also, citizens are not allowed to move in public places in groups of more than two people, with the exception of children under the age of 14, if they are accompanied by a parent in the group of two.

Regarding agriculture activities, farmers are allowed to move within the territory of the village, exclusively for working purposes.

Speaking at a news conference, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said pharmacies will remain open and the Ministry of Health is tasked with drafting a plan for continual operations of health institutions.

Police, army, health workers, and markets and restaurants that deliver products are exempted from the ban.

According to experts, North Macedonia in the coming two-three weeks will experience a peak in the number of coronavirus cases, which is likely to range from 2,000 and 2,500.

“It’s better to start preparing for more, but to record less in reality,” Spasovski stressed.

The number of people infected with the coronavirus in the country has exceeded 550, he said.

“We sounded the alarm on time and we have been introducing measures that have slowed down the spread of the virus,” Spasovski stated, adding the measures had been adopted following the recommendations of the Committee for Infectious Diseases, the Main Crisis Management HQ and the WHO.

“Our top priority is to protect the citizens and to cushion the negative blow on the economy as much as possible,” the PM stressed.

Asked when would this end, Spasovski said no one had the answer.

“The stage we are entering is probably the most challenging one. It is a radical stage for the stability of the health system, protection of the health workers, individual and collective health, and also for the economy and social sustainability,” noted PM Spasovski.

This year, he said, we will and we have to spend the Easter and Ramadan holidays at home.

“The people can stop the spread of the coronavirus only if they join forces,” Spasovski said.

“It’s up to every one of us to be responsible, so please reduce physical contacts to minimum, stay home and go outside only if absolutely necessary,” he urged.

“