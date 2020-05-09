North Macedonia, EU flags raised on Europe Day

Skopje, 9 May 2020 (MIA) – The Delegation of the European Union to North Macedonia organized an event outside the Skopje General Hospital “8 September” to mark Europe Day – May 9.

A flag-raising ceremony of North Macedonia and European Union flags opened the event, followed by a minute’s silence to honor COVID-19 victims.

Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski addressed the event, pointing out that today we have powerful reasons to celebrate the great idea of Europe.

“The people of our country have made their choice and they are proud of it. We chose the future, the future of the European Union because it’s built upon values we firmly believe in and practice. We belong to the European family, we’re not formally part of the EU yet, but we’re now on our way there,” Spasovski said.

He extended gratitude to all EU member states and Ambassador Žbogar for coordinating the support received from the EU and the continued cooperation with the EU family.

“In the past three years, North Macedonia was determined to turn new pages in its history. We came out of a deep political crisis and revived democratic institutions and the rule of law. We delivered concrete and sustainable results in implementing EU related reforms and good neighborly relations. We became the 30th NATO member and this year we’re opening EU accession negotiations. The next steps are ready and we’re committed to working together with the European Commission and the European Council to schedule the first intergovernmental conference sooner an in line with the new methodology,” Spasovski said.

Thus, he added, we are bringing our country closer to EU membership because it’s our concept, too, a concept based on common beliefs about freedom, democracy and human rights, about market economy and fair opportunities built on solidarity.

“The novel coronavirus brought the world to a halt and faced us with unforeseeable challenges, but it also brought something positive along. It clearly showed that the European continent has a common destiny. The way we’re dealing with the virus has shown that we share the same political culture and practice, highlighting the high level of social and economic interdependence between the EU and Western Balkan countries whose intention to one day become equal members of the Union is strong and unwavering,” the PM pointed out.

EU Ambassador Samuel Žbogar underlined that the EU was finally spearheading an initiative to raise funds for developing a COVID-19 vaccine, which would be affordable and available to anyone in the world.

“Difficult times teach us important lessons, but also bring out the best in us, the best in our society, the best in humanity. This is the reason why today we mark Europe Day here, in front of the Skopje General Hospital “8 September” which represents all health institutions,” Žbogar said, extending gratitude to all women and men on the front lines of the pandemic and dedicated Europe Day to them.

The EU Ambassador added that the EU and its partners will overcome this crisis together and emerge stronger – guided by unity and solidarity.