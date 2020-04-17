North Macedonia enters 85-hour lockdown

Skopje, 17 April 2020 (MIA) – A nationwide ban on movement is enforced during the Easter holidays, starting Friday at 4 pm until 5 am on Tuesday, which means North Macedonia will be in total lockdown in the next 85 hours.

The government has called for increased police controls at the churches during the upcoming holiday.

While the country is in lockdown, movement and gatherings at parks, forests, and other picnic and recreation areas is strictly prohibited.

The special curfews for people over the age of 67 and those under 18 continue to apply. The 24 hour curfew on Monday (April 20) applies to all citizens.

Regarding agriculture activities, farmers are allowed to move within the territory of the village, exclusively for working purposes.

Pharmacies will be open for business and the Ministry of Health has designed a plan for continual operations of health institutions.

Police, army, health workers, and markets and restaurants that deliver products are excluded from the ban.

Persons with disabilities and the people who accompany them are also fully exempted from the movement restrictions. They will only need to carry a doctor’s note, which is to be presented to the police officer if required.

In light of coming Easter holidays, Prime Minster Oliver Spasovski and Health Minister Venko Filipche called on citizens to be responsible, stay home, avoid gatherings and abide by social distancing measures, to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Authorities underlined that we are entering the most critical stage of the outbreak, but we must not burden the current number of cases by giving a chance of having new patients in two weeks from now because of these gatherings.