North Macedonia confirms first coronavirus case

Skopje, 26 February 2020 (MIA) – A patient has been tested positive for coronavirus, it was confirmed Wednesday at a news conference by Health Minister Venko Filipche.

A 50-year-old woman has been infected with the coronavirus. Recently, she has returned from Italy, he told the news conference alongside PM Oliver Spasovski and Zharko Karadzovski of the Public Health Institute.

Three people reported to the Clinic for Infectious Diseases with flu-like symptoms and were tested for coronavirus. Two tested negative.

The people tested were citizens of North Macedonia who had traveled to Italy recently and came to the clinic voluntarily, Minister Filipche said at a press briefing earlier in the day.