North Macedonia closes borders, Skopje Airport amid coronavirus outbreak

Skopje, 16 March 2020 (MIA) – North Macedonia is shutting its borders to foreign nationals, passengers and vehicles in latest move to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Government decided late Monday.

Exceptions will be made for entry and transit of freight vehicles for diplomatic corps in the country, as well as others granted permission by the MoI upon prior approval by the crisis management body which would confirm state or economic interest, Health Minister Venko Filipche told a press conference Monday.

“These vehicles and persons will enter the Republic of North Macedonia under strict conditions in line with the Ministry of Health protocol,” Filipche noted.

The Skopje International Airport is also closing. Exceptions will be made for state, military, cargo, medical humanitarian and ghost flights 48 hours after this decision enters into force.

Filipche pointed out that MoI has been further urged to take more decisive action on self-isolation measures and inform the Government at all times.