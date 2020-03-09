0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

North Macedonia, Bulgaria to take on Berlin Process Presidency

Skopje will host Tuesday a meeting of foreign ministers to mark the beginning of North Macedonia and Bulgaria's Berlin Process 2020 Joint Presidency. 

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 9 March 2020 16:57
