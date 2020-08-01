North Macedonia, Bulgaria mark third Friendship Treaty anniversary

Skopje, 1 August 2020 (MIA) – North Macedonia and Bulgaria are marking Saturday the third anniversary from signing the Treaty on Friendship, Good Neighborliness, and Cooperation by then-PM Zoran Zaev and Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

“Three years ago on this day, Bulgarian PM Borissov and I had the honor to pay our respects to the Krushevo and ASNOM fighters, on the sacred spot at the grave of Goce Delchev in Skopje, and sign the Treaty on Friendship, Good Neighborliness, and Cooperation. We demonstrated political will for progress, solution to open issues, making a historic step forward in the process. We created a model that set the shared past as a foundation for a better future and better life of our citizens,” SDSM leader Zaev says in a Facebook post.

He adds that the Friendship Treaty and the subsequent Prespa Agreement resulted in North Macedonia’s NATO membership and the start of the EU accession negotiations, as well as the Skopje-Sofia joint Berlin Process Presidency, the EU initiative for the Western Balkans enlargement process.

“This success has become an inspiration and model of cooperation for the region and beyond, while the Macedonian people and all citizens of North Macedonia have affirmed their closest allies on the European and progressive path to a brighter future. This treaty is our joint effort in preventing the malicious propaganda and hate speech, leading to a defeat of nationalism,” notes Zaev.

He says the treaty compels governments of both countries to be unequivocally committed to the development and progress of bilateral relations, for the well-being of their people.

The treaty was signed in Macedonian language, in accordance with the Constitution of North Macedonia, and in Bulgarian language, in accordance with the Constitution of Bulgaria. The agreement has opened perspectives for both countries for an intensive and solid cooperation both in bilateral and multilateral terms, enhancement of transport ties and communication, facilitation of customs and border procedures, allocation of funds for regional infrastructure and cross-border projects, easier communication among countries’ citizens, as well as Bulgaria’s strong support to North Macedonia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

A Joint Interdisciplinary Committee of Experts on History, Archaeology, and Education was also established within the Treaty, which has agreed on joint observance of persons and events of the shared history. The countries’ governments adopted the recommendations to jointly honor Ss. Cyril and Methodius, St. Clement, St. Naum, and Czar Samuel. However, there is still no agreement around the issue of revolutionary Goce Delchev.