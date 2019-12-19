0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

North Macedonia and Kosovo hold joint police exercise

Members of several special units of North Macedonia and Kosovo police forces held Thursday a joint demonstration exercise on preventing escapes of perpetrators of serious crimes.

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 19 December 2019 13:57
