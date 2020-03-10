0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

North Macedonia and Bulgaria begin Berlin Process joint presidency

A meeting of foreign ministers will take place in Skopje on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the 2020 joint presidency of North Macedonia and Bulgaria with the Berlin Process.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 10 March 2020 8:39
Back to top button
Close
Close