North Macedonia among eleven founders of NATO Flight Training Europe initiative

Skopje, 20 June 2020 (MIA) – Defence Minister Radmila Shekerinska, along with 10 other NATO Defence Ministers launched on Friday an initiative to create a network of training facilities for pilots across the European continent.

The Ministers of Defence of North Macedonia, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Montenegro, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Turkey signed a Letter of Intent confirming the establishment of the NATO Flight Training Europe (NFTE) initiative, in order join forces for the training of fighter jet, helicopter, fixed wing and drone pilots.

The initiative will provide for cost savings and increased interoperability among participating Allies and will benefit the overall readiness of NATO air forces, Defence Ministry said.

This multinational cooperation will increase European training facilities and enable air-crews to train closer to home. As such, it serves as an excellent example of transatlantic burden sharing.

North Macedonia’s Pilot Training Centre is included in this initiative that has modernized simulators for Mi-17 and Mi-24 helicopters.

The signature of the corresponding Letter of Intent was added virtually from the capitals of participating nations, just after the conclusion of the meeting of NATO Defence Ministers this week.