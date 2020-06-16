North Korea threatens to re-enter disarmed border zones

North Korea‘s military has threatened to move its forces back into disarmed border areas separating it from South Korea, according to a statement issued Tuesday.

Tensions have been escalating since South Korean activists allegedly airdopped some 50,000 propaganda leaflets into North Korea.

Such campaigns have generally sought to encourage North Koreans to topple the government.

Reclusive North Korea is reviewing a proposed plan to “make the army advance again into the zones that had been demilitarized under the north-south agreement, turn the front line into a fortress and further heighten the military vigilance against the south,” its army said in a statement carried by North Korean news agency KCNA.

It was not clear which zones it was referring to.

South Korean news agency Yonhap reported they might be areas around the western border town of Kaesong and Mount Kumgang on the east coast, where the North had previously withdrawn troops for joint projects which have now been shuttered.

Pyongyang has demanded that Seoul take action against the leaflet campaign, which criticized North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

As tensions have escalated over the leaflets, the North has threatened to cut off all communication lines with the South, close a liaison office along the mutual border and to pull out of a military agreement with the South.

Kim’s powerful younger sister, Kim Yo Jong, threatened revenge by North Korea and said that the reclusive nation should “surely break with” South Korea.