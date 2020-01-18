North Korea foreign minister has been replaced

Ri Yong Ho, North Korea‘s foreign minister since 2016, has been replaced, the Seoul-based news site NK News reported on Saturday.

The report did not say who would be replacing Ri, though it said that his successor would likely be unveiled on or before Thursday, when an event for diplomats is set to take place.

Ri attended the failed nuclear talks in Hanoi with US President Donald Trump in February and acted as spokesman.

Citing a source in Beijing, South Korea‘s Yonhap new agency reported on Saturday that North Korea‘s top envoys to China and the United Nations had returned to Pyongyang. The ambassadors to Angola and Singapore had also been seen at the airport, Yonhap reported.

It reported that the returns may indicate that North Korea‘s overseas mission chiefs could be returning for a meeting in Pyongyang.