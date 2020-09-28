Nobel prize-winning author Svetlana Alexievich leaves Belarus for Germany

Minsk, 28 September 2020 (dpa/MIA) — Nobel prize-winning author Svetlana Alexievich, the last member of a galvanized opposition movement’s leadership to have remained free in Belarus, has left the country for Germany, dpa learned on Monday.

The 72-year-old, who won the 2015 Nobel Prize in Literature, was said to have left Belarus on a flight operated by Belarusian airline Belavia en route to Berlin over concern for her safety.

Her spokesperson, Tatyana Tyurina, attested to the prominent Belarusian independent news site Tut.by that Alexievich had traveled abroad for personal matters unrelated to the opposition movement and intended to soon return to Belarus.

“She has planned meetings, a book fair in Sweden, and in Sicily she will be given an award,” Tyurina was quoted as saying. When Alexievich will return to Belarus “depends on how events will develop here and on her well-being,” Tyurina added.

Earlier this month she revealed that she was the only member of the opposition coordination council’s presidium who was not either in jail or forced into exile abroad.

“There are no longer any of my like-minded friends in the coordination council’s presidium. All are in jail or cast abroad,” Alexievich said in a statement at the time.

Alexievich is a close ally of opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who came second in last month’s presidential election, according to the disputed official tally. Tikhanovskaya’s supporters allege that she was the actual winner.

Tikhanovskaya, 38, fled to neighboring EU member state Lithuania days after the Aug. 9 election amid a violent police crackdown on her supporters.

There have been protests in Belarus every day since the election on allegations that the voting was rigged. More than 7,000 protesters have been detained since the election.

Disputed President Alexander Lukashenko, 66, was inaugurated to his sixth consecutive term in a secretive ceremony in Minsk last week. Mass protests erupted as the inauguration was revealed to the public.

Lukashenko has led Belarus, a former Soviet republic between Russia and EU member state Poland, for more than a quarter of a century, tolerating little dissent.

The European Union has denounced the election as “neither free nor fair” and condemned the violent police crackdown on the protesters. The bloc refuses to recognize Lukashenko as president.

French President Emmanuel Macron is willing to meet Tikhanovskaya if she requests it, French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said on Monday.

Macron was expected in Lithuania, where Tikhanovskaya is living in exile, on Monday for an official visit.

The situation in Belarus, where “an authoritarian government which cannot accept the logic of democracy is clinging to power,” would be a key topic for Macron’s talks with Lithuania’s leadership, Attal said.