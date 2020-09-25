NOB to present open-air opera, socially distanced ‘Boléro’ ballet performance

Поврзани вести
Macedonian Music Days festival to present ‘Gravitational Waves’ Philharmonic concert
24 September 2020 11:16
Protection of cultural heritage a top priority, says Minister Stefoska
23 September 2020 14:38
Synthesis to celebrate 25th anniversary with concert
23 September 2020 10:31
Theaters, cinemas, opera and ballet to operate under event protocol
22 September 2020 19:56
Milcho Manchevski’s ‘Willow’ to compete for EFA nomination
22 September 2020 10:57
Cinedays to screen four films in silence at two open-air cinemas
21 September 2020 12:25
