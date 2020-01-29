0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderSociety

No suspicious cases of coronavirus in country, says health ministry

There are no suspicious cases of the coronavirus in the country, said Wednesday the Ministry of Health and added that the situation is regularly monitored, while all protective and preventive measures have been undertaken.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 29 January 2020 13:38
