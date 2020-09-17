No rivalry between Foreign Ministry and SEA, says Osmani

Skopje, 17 September 2020 (MIA) – Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani said Thursday there was no rivalry with Deputy PM for European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov.

In response to a reporter’s question, Osmani said they work as a team, and the separate meetings they held in Athens on Wednesday weren’t a result of rivalry, but technical issues related to agenda.

“We’ve always worked as a team because certain issues are complementary and interdependent. The Secretariat for European Affairs (SEA) coordinates institutions at home in terms of delivery of results, i.e. alignment with European Union legislation, while the Foreign Ministry’s role in this process is complementary. So, this process will continue. Sometimes it’s a matter of technical issues in terms of the agenda of meetings, but we have the same goal and everyone in the Government works as a team. Rest assured this will continue to be the case,” Osmani pointed out.