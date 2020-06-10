No proposal yet for state of emergency extension as it ends Saturday

Skopje, 10 June 2020 (MIA) – An announcement is yet to be made on whether and when the Security Council would hold a session since the state of emergency – the fourth one in a row – is ending on Saturday (June 14). Until then, the government is expected to decide whether it will seek extension of the state of emergency.

Another state of emergency would affect election processes and a date for early parliamentary elections to be held.

Also, there hasn’t been any announcement for a leaders’ meeting, where the political parties would discuss ways to agree on election date.

On Tuesday, Deputy PM Mila Carovska said that all requirements for state of emergency extension had been exhausted. According to her, election preparations must resume after the state of emergency is lifted.

In line with legal timeframes, elections should be held on July 5.

The government should reveal whether it will seek another state of emergency by Friday. The Commission for Infectious Diseases should also send an opinion on the pandemic-affected state by then.

Deputy PM Bujar Osmani has stated that an extension of the state of emergency and the Commission’s opinion would play decisive role in the efforts to set an election date.

President Stevo Pendarovski declared an extension of the state of emergency on May 30.

Back then, he said the political parties had come close to agreeing an election date before suspending any negotiations as a result of a resurgence of new COVID-19 cases.

In the meantime, there is no official confirmation as to whether the parties have resumed talks involving the elections.

The ruling party SDSM has been pushing for July 5 elections in order the country to get functioning institutions. VMRO-DPMNE insists that the time is not right for elections as the country is reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases daily. Public health comes first, the opposition stresses.

Since March 18, President Pendarovski has made three decisions declaring state of emergency. The first two states of emergency lasted 30 days and the last one 14 days.

Under the Constitution, Parliament has the power to declare state of emergency. It dissolved in February to make way for elections to take place on April 12, which were postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.