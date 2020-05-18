No outcome of second leaders’ meeting means use of defined timelines, says Zaev

Skopje, 18 May 2020 (MIA) – The elections are important primarily for the people’s health, for the economy, for democratic institutions and that is why we should reach an agreement. The failure to find a solution at the second leaders’ meeting means that we hold the elections in accordance with the defined timelines, i.e. 22 days after the end of the state of emergency – June 21, says SDSM leader Zoran Zaev.

Zaev told Kanal 5 TV that laws have to be observed when an agreement cannot be reached.

“Timelines have to be observed in circumstances when there is no agreement. The state of emergency ends on 30 May, the elections take place 22 days after, namely June 21. The law and the rule of law has precedence when an agreement is not reached. 21 June can be delayed if the state of emergency is extended, but serious arguments are needed for this,” says Zaev.

He says VMRO-DPMNE is afraid from the elections because they are aware of their low ratings, but this is not a reason for the country to be left without legitimate institutions.

“We must act responsibly, in the interest of the people and the state. We initially agreed to have the elections on April 12, which were postponed due to the coronavirus. The elections are already scheduled, the Parliament is dissolved, the candidate lists are submitted and confirmed. The opposition fears elections and knows it is heading for a defeat, but this is not a reason to put the country into jeopardy, having no institutions that are required for the people’s health, the economy and the democracy,” notes Zaev.

He says the State Election Commission (SEC) is obliged to administer the elections within the timelines prescribed in the Government’s decree adopted once the state of emergency entered into force.

“SEC enforces decisions. It receives timelines prescribed by the Parliament Speaker, who is scheduling the elections, and they proceed on these timelines. The Speaker cannot schedule new elections, the existing timelines remain. They have only been frozen due to the health crisis,” says Zaev.

According to him, it is not a question whether VMRO-DPMNE will take part at the elections, but in the election campaign.

“VMRO-DPMNE is taking part in the elections, they accepted the April 12 elections, afterwards they accepted their postponement, they submitted candidate lists, everything is prepared for the elections,” says Zaev.

The SDSM leader underlines that he is prepared for dialogue in order to find a mutually acceptable solution over the election date, saying the country must use the period with the least threat on the people’s health, because the risk will increase with the opening of the borders, schools, kindergartens.